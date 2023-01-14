Manipur Board Exams 2023: COHSEM Class 12 final exams date sheet released, check exam schedule here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) datesheet of Class 12 final exams 2023 has been announced. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023. Candidates can download the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam datesheet on the official website – cohsem.nic.in.
The Class 12 Manipur board exams will begin on February 23 with the English paper and will conclude with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. The practical exams will be be held from April 1 to April 20, 2023.
COHSEM said while announcing the board exam dates that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be given to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time.
Apart from the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the COHSEM board has released the Class 11 exam timetable. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm.
Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023
February 23, 2023: English
February 25, 2023: MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)ORAlternative English
February 28, 2023: Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
March 3, 2023: History, Biology
March 6, 2023: Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
March 13, 2023: Mathematics
March 15, 2023: Economics, Anthropology
March 17, 2023: Human Ecology and Family Sciences
March 20, 2023: Thang-ta, Engineering, Drawing, Sociology
March 23, 2023: Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
March 25, 2023: Geography, Geology
March 28, 2023: Philosophy, Computer Science
March 30, 2023: Music, Psychology
April 1, 2023: Elective Language, Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English