Manipur Board Exams 2023: COHSEM Class 12 final exams date sheet released, check exam schedule here

File photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) datesheet of Class 12 final exams 2023 has been announced. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023. Candidates can download the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam datesheet on the official website – cohsem.nic.in.

The Class 12 Manipur board exams will begin on February 23 with the English paper and will conclude with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. The practical exams will be be held from April 1 to April 20, 2023.

COHSEM said while announcing the board exam dates that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be given to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time.

Apart from the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the COHSEM board has released the Class 11 exam timetable. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

February 23, 2023: English

February 25, 2023: MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)ORAlternative English

February 28, 2023: Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

March 3, 2023: History, Biology

March 6, 2023: Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

March 13, 2023: Mathematics

March 15, 2023: Economics, Anthropology

March 17, 2023: Human Ecology and Family Sciences

March 20, 2023: Thang-ta, Engineering, Drawing, Sociology

March 23, 2023: Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics

March 25, 2023: Geography, Geology

March 28, 2023: Philosophy, Computer Science

March 30, 2023: Music, Psychology

April 1, 2023: Elective Language, Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English