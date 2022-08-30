NEET UG 2022: Answer key, OMR sheet, result date, other latest updates on medical entrance

NEET UG 2022 answer key, OMR sheet, response sheet, result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key 2022 today (August 30) at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG answer key will be released in a PDF format for candidates to check. As many as 18 lakh candidates are waiting for over a month for the NEET UG 2022 answer key. The medical entrance exam was conducted on July 17 amid heavy student protests.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link

Enter your log-in credentials

NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key, and take a printout for further use.

Once the answer key for the medical entrance exam is released candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections. To raise objection against the NEET UG 2022 answer key candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

"Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period," the NTA notification said.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the OMR Sheet for NEET 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 result for the exam that was held on July 17 is expected to release on September 7 as per official notification.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the designated NEET 2022 result link

On the next window, enter NEET application numbers and dates of birth, and other credentials required

Submit and download NTA NEET results 2022.

Apart from 497 cities in India, the medical entrance exam was held abroad in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

