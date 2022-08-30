NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to release today at neet.nta.nic.in, know objection process

File Photo

National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 today - August 30, 2022. According to NTA's official notice, the answer key, response sheets, and question papers for the NEET UG 2022 Exam are likely to release today on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier, in a notice dated August 25, 2022, said that the NEET UG 2022 answer key, response sheets, and scanned images of the OMR sheets would be made available today - August 30, 2022. The notice also clarified that the scanned images of the OMR sheets will be sent to the students on their registered email ID. It is important to note that these will be provisional answer keys and candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer keys and the questions.

NTA NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection Process

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, "Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice."

If candidates want to challenge the answer key or question paper, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for every question they reject.

For the unversed, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 was conducted by NTA on July 17, 2022, in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside of India. For the medical undergraduate entrance exam, close to 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam.