Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 concludes today: Check here subject-wise paper analysis

NTA successfully conducted the NEET UG 2022 today. Check subject-wise paper analysis here.

Reported By:Kajari Goswami| Edited By: Kajari Goswami |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 concludes today: Check here subject-wise paper analysis
NTA NEET UG 2022 paper analysis | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 today, at 5:20 pm. This year the NEET UG was surrounded by controversies with students demanding postponement of the medical entrance exam but after Delhi HC overruled a petition filed on the same, the NTA NEET UG 2022 was successfully conducted as per schedule. 

Here are the subject-wise paper analysis:

Physics-- As per reports the physics section was easy and all the questions were from the NCERT. There were no out-of-the-syllabus questions in the examination. 

Chemistry-- The chemistry paper was moderate to easy. All the questions were from within the syllabus. As per Kavita Rathore, a teacher at Aakash, "Like last year we saw many students score a hundred percentile marks maybe this year the possibility of that is less." She pointed out that the question paper was good. 

Biology-- The biology paper was very easy, every question was from the NCERT. "Students would be very happy with the biology questions this year," said Mithun Adak, Aakash teacher. 

The official answer key for NTA NEET UG 2022 is expected to be out soon for candidates to tally their answers and raise objections if any. 

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 today: Last-minute preparation tips

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.