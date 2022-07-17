NTA NEET UG 2022 concludes today: Check here subject-wise paper analysis

NTA NEET UG 2022 paper analysis | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 today, at 5:20 pm. This year the NEET UG was surrounded by controversies with students demanding postponement of the medical entrance exam but after Delhi HC overruled a petition filed on the same, the NTA NEET UG 2022 was successfully conducted as per schedule.

Here are the subject-wise paper analysis:

Physics-- As per reports the physics section was easy and all the questions were from the NCERT. There were no out-of-the-syllabus questions in the examination.

Chemistry-- The chemistry paper was moderate to easy. All the questions were from within the syllabus. As per Kavita Rathore, a teacher at Aakash, "Like last year we saw many students score a hundred percentile marks maybe this year the possibility of that is less." She pointed out that the question paper was good.

Biology-- The biology paper was very easy, every question was from the NCERT. "Students would be very happy with the biology questions this year," said Mithun Adak, Aakash teacher.

The official answer key for NTA NEET UG 2022 is expected to be out soon for candidates to tally their answers and raise objections if any.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 today: Last-minute preparation tips