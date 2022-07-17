NTA NEET UG 2022 today: Last-minute preparation tips

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 today (July 17) from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The NTA NEET UG exam will be held in pen and paper mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022: Last-minute preparation tips

Before leaving for the exam centre candidates are advised to make sure of carrying the admit card, the self-declaration and undertaking certificates.

Candidates must also keep a passport-sized photograph.

Try listening to calming music to avoid panic before entering the examination hall.

Do not spend too much time on one question. If you feel doubtful on any question, it is better to leave it and move on to the other question to save time.

The focus of questions/subjects/sections that you know very well. This will help to boost your confidence at the examination centre.

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject in the NEET paper 2022 will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. Candidates will have to answer 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer.

One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer.

If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded.

