Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Smriti Mishra, daughter of UP policeman, who bagged AIR 4 in UPSC 2022; know her study mantra

Smriti studied B.Sc at Miranda House of College. Her optional subject was Zoology. She aspires to be an IAS officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Meet Smriti Mishra, daughter of UP policeman, who bagged AIR 4 in UPSC 2022; know her study mantra
Smriti Mishra

The UPSC Civil Service Examination 2022 results were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23, 2023. In the UPSC 2022, four women—Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smirti Mishra—won the top spots. Smriti Mishra bagged the AIR 4 in the UPSC 2022 exam. 

About Smriti Mishra:
Smriti Mishra is a graduate of Delhi University. She cleared the UPSC Civil Service Examination on the third attempt. As per media sources, after attempting twice for the Civil Service exams, she was very anxious about her UPSC results this time. 

Smriti lives in Delhi however she resides in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She is currently living in Delhi as she is pursuing law. 

She attended St. Clair's Higher Secondary School in Agra for her education. In her class 12 exam, she received 96.6% marks. Smriti went to Noida with her brother after completing her education. 

She studied B.Sc at Miranda House of College. Her optional subject was Zoology, a study that specializes in the study of animals both living and extinct. 

According to the reports, Smriti was travelling in the metro when the results were declared and she checked her result 12 times to be sure. 

Smriti claims that she wants to be an IAS officer. Smriti was inspired by her father as a little girl when she saw him serving society. She decided on her aspiration when she was in Class 10th. 

Rajkumar Mishra, the father of Smriti Mishra, is a Deputy Superintendent of Police assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Bareilly as a CO (second). In 1989, Raj Kumar began his career with the Uttar Pradesh Police as a sub-inspector. In 2021, he was elevated to DSP. Anita Mishra, Smriti's mother, is a housewife. Lokesh Mishra, her older brother, is a lawyer in the Indian Supreme Court.

Smriti avoided social media for almost three years as she studied for the civil service exams. She used to study 7-8 hours a day and make her notes to clear the UPSC exams. 

(Also Read: Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.