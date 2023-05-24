Meet Smriti Mishra, daughter of UP policeman, who bagged AIR 4 in UPSC 2022; know her study mantra

Smriti Mishra

The UPSC Civil Service Examination 2022 results were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23, 2023. In the UPSC 2022, four women—Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smirti Mishra—won the top spots. Smriti Mishra bagged the AIR 4 in the UPSC 2022 exam.

About Smriti Mishra:

Smriti Mishra is a graduate of Delhi University. She cleared the UPSC Civil Service Examination on the third attempt. As per media sources, after attempting twice for the Civil Service exams, she was very anxious about her UPSC results this time.

Smriti lives in Delhi however she resides in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She is currently living in Delhi as she is pursuing law.

She attended St. Clair's Higher Secondary School in Agra for her education. In her class 12 exam, she received 96.6% marks. Smriti went to Noida with her brother after completing her education.

She studied B.Sc at Miranda House of College. Her optional subject was Zoology, a study that specializes in the study of animals both living and extinct.

According to the reports, Smriti was travelling in the metro when the results were declared and she checked her result 12 times to be sure.

Smriti claims that she wants to be an IAS officer. Smriti was inspired by her father as a little girl when she saw him serving society. She decided on her aspiration when she was in Class 10th.

Rajkumar Mishra, the father of Smriti Mishra, is a Deputy Superintendent of Police assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Bareilly as a CO (second). In 1989, Raj Kumar began his career with the Uttar Pradesh Police as a sub-inspector. In 2021, he was elevated to DSP. Anita Mishra, Smriti's mother, is a housewife. Lokesh Mishra, her older brother, is a lawyer in the Indian Supreme Court.

Smriti avoided social media for almost three years as she studied for the civil service exams. She used to study 7-8 hours a day and make her notes to clear the UPSC exams.

(Also Read: Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3)