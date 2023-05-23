Search icon
Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3

There are 14 women and 11 men in the top 25 candidates for UPSC 2022. Uma Harathi N has bagged the 3rd position.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Uma Harathi N (File Photo)

UPSC Results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have declared the results of the Civil Service Examination 2022 today May 23, 2023. Four women Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smirti Mishra have bagged the top positions in UPSC 2022. 

UPSC announced its result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC exams can visit the website and check their results. 

About Uma Harathi N:
Uma Harathi has secured the 3rd position in UPSC 2022. Harathi is a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT-Hyderabad. 

She passed the exam with Anthropology as her optional subject. After her studies, she briefly worked online for 6 months at Civil Services Coaching Institute. 

Uma has been to Japan to attend a Cultural Exchange Program for 15 days. 

There were 933 applicants who passed the civil services test in 2022. There are 320 ladies and 613 males among them.

This year, the top 25 candidates include 14 women and 11 males. 

(Also Read: Meet Mayur Hazarika, topper among men in UPSC 2022, bags 5th position)

 

