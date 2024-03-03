Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE exam at 13, PhD at 24, he is now...

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) witnesses millions of candidates annually vying for admission into the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Among this vast pool, only a select few manage to emerge victorious. One such remarkable individual is Satyam Kumar, who etched his name in history by becoming the youngest Indian to crack the IIT JEE in 2012, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 670.

Satyam's journey began in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, where he was born to a farming family. Fueled by ambition, he made the pivotal decision to relocate to Kota, Rajasthan, a hub renowned for its coaching centers, to prepare for the highly competitive exam. At just 12 years old, he cracked the JEE for the first time in 2011, achieving an AIR of 8137. Undeterred by his initial result, Satyam resolved to give it another shot, driven by a steadfast determination to improve his rank.

For the second time in 2012, Satyam appeared for the JEE at the tender age of 13, devoting himself entirely to the arduous preparations. His perseverance paid dividends when he secured a remarkable AIR of 670, opening the doors to his dream institution, IIT Kanpur. His journey at IIT Kanpur saw him complete both a BTech and an MTech in Electrical Engineering, setting a trajectory that propelled him toward further academic achievements.

Keen to expand his academic horizons, Satyam pursued a PhD at the esteemed University of Texas at Austin, where he demonstrated his prowess in the field of machine learning. His dedication was recognized when he was offered an internship at Apple, where he spent four enriching months honing his skills. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Texas.