Meet woman, heiress to Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

In November 2022, there were discussions about the potential acquisition of Bisleri International by the Tata Group, as Ramesh Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan’s father and the company's owner, was considering selling due to a lack of a successor and his advancing age.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Photo: Bisreli.com
Jayanti Chauhan, head of Bisleri International, announced last year the introduction of new carbonated beverages. The three new sub-brands are Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, catering to cola, orange, and jeera categories, respectively. These additions expand Bisleri's product range, which already includes carbonated drinks under the Bisleri Limonata brand. Bisleri has also initiated various digital and social media marketing campaigns to promote these new products.

In November 2022, there were discussions about the potential acquisition of Bisleri International by the Tata Group, as Ramesh Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan’s father and the company's owner, was considering selling due to a lack of a successor and his advancing age. Jayanti Chauhan, the only child, initially was not inclined to take over the company. However, she eventually changed her mind and assumed leadership after the deal with Tata fell through.

Before Bisleri's expansion into the soft drink market, Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, had plans to launch its own soft drinks under the Campa Cola brand. This involved the acquisition of Pure Drinks Group. Experts anticipate that Bisleri's entry will challenge Reliance's plans in the soft drink industry.

Bisleri's decision to cancel its deal with Tata Group has prompted Tata to invest heavily in its mineral water brands, such as Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. As a result, Jayanti Chauhan, the sole inheritor of a business empire valued at Rs 7000 crore, is positioned to compete with both Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and companies under the Tata Group, such as Ratan Tata's.

Jayanti Chauhan's background includes growing up in New York, Delhi and Mumbai. She pursued her undergraduate studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. Additionally, she holds a degree in fashion styling from Istituto Marangoni Milano and has completed studies in Fashion Photography and Styling at the London College of Fashion.

