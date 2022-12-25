Meet Renjith, Kerala man who scored 100 percentile in CAT four times, know why he keeps taking the exam

File photo

Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala has scored 100 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 for the fourth time. According to Matrubhumi, he also scored 100 percentile scores in a row in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Joshua was praised by Congressman Shashi Tharoor for retaking the exam and receiving a perfect score in a tweet he posted. "As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud," Tharoor tweeted.

Joshua is a teacher who helps students in CAT exam preparation. The CAT exam was taken by more than 2 lakh students last month. Only 11 scored 100 percentile. “I take the test with my students every time. As a trainer, I have to keep up to date with the changes in the exam pattern,” he told Matrubhumi.

“I have worked with some of the big names in test prep in the country (Byju’s, TIME, IMS) along with my then ongoing gig as aptitude trainer at a leading IT training and placement company in Trivandrum,” Joshua wrote in his profile on UrbanPro, an online portal for tutors.

His CAT preparation advice is to concentrate on accuracy and speed. “Many among us have the knowledge,” he told Matrubhumi. “It is very basic. But what people lack is the training to attain speed and accuracy.”

