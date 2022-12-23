Meet Razin Mansuri, son of AC mechanic who cleared CAT exam twice, wants to give back to society

Pic: LinkedIn

Razin Mansuri, the 22-year-old son of an air conditioner (AC) mechanic in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, demonstrated relentless dedication and commitment when he achieved a 99.78 percentile on his second attempt at the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2022 after achieving a 96.2 percentile in 2021 exam. Mansuri expressed his gratitude to society and promised to return the favour by aiding as many students as he could in their education.

In May of this year, Mansuri graduated from Ahmedabad University with an IT engineering degree, according to the TOI report. His father has a monthly salary of about Rs 25,000. Razin along with his mother Sabiha, father Irfan Mansuri, and younger brother Rehan Lives in a one-bedroom home in Juhapura.

Mansuri told TOI that his family's financial situation was poor, so he relied heavily on scholarships to fund the majority of his schooling. He attended Ahmedabad University after finishing his education at CN Vidyalaya and received financial aid to complete his degree there.

On the first attempt, Mansoori got 96.2 percentile because of which he was getting admission in IIM Udaipur, Mansuri wasn't happy with his test results, so he decided to give it another shot. This time, it paid off, as Mansuri scored 99.78 percentile, making his chances for admission to IIM-Ahmedabad, or IIM-Bangalore.

