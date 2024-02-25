Meet Ishika Jha, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

The turning point in Ishika's journey came when she participated in the Google Hackathon where her project on Forest Fire Prediction caught the attention of the judges.

Bhagalpur in Bihar may seem like an unlikely place to find a tech trailblazer, but it's exactly where we find the remarkable story of Ishika Jha. Hailing from Haryana, this third-year B.Tech Computer Science student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur has recently made waves in the tech world with her groundbreaking work. She has been offered a job with a whopping Rs 83 lakh package.

Ishika's journey from a small town in Haryana to becoming a rising star in the tech world is nothing short of inspirational. Her story is one of perseverance, determination, and above all, a passion for innovation.

Ishika's interest in technology blossomed early on. She was drawn to computers and coding from a young age, and she quickly realised that this was where her true passion lay. She started learning to code in her first year itself, honing her skills through continuous practice and dedication. This early commitment to her craft set her on the path to success.

The turning point in Ishika's journey came when she participated in the Google Hackathon. Her project on Forest Fire Prediction caught the attention of the judges and earned her the highest marks in the competition.

But Ishika's journey doesn't end there. She has also been instrumental in developing an app aimed at women's empowerment. This app allows women to store sensitive information securely, providing them with a safe space to keep private matters private.

What's truly remarkable about Ishika is not just her technical skills but also her dedication to making a difference. She is passionate about using technology to solve real-world problems and empower communities. Her achievements at such a young age are a testament to her drive and ambition.