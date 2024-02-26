Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

Sanskriti Malviya, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur in Bihar, has recently made headlines for her exceptional performance during campus selections. Alongside her classmate Ishika Jha, Sanskriti secured a remarkable Rs 83 lakh package, translating to a monthly salary of approximately seven lakh rupees. Both young women are currently pursuing their third year of B.Tech in Computer Science at the esteemed institution.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sanskriti Malviya has displayed an extraordinary commitment to her studies and career prospects. Despite not yet completing her course, she has already secured a prestigious position through campus selection, a testament to her hard work and dedication.

The 2021-25 batch of Triple IT in Bhagalpur has witnessed a series of campus selections, with the third-year students showcasing their skills and preparedness for the professional world. The students from the 2020-24 batch, however, have yet to undergo campus selection. Sanskriti and Ishika's success is attributed to their steadfast commitment to learning and growth, evident from their active participation in coding, mock interviews, and project development.

In a unique turn of events, both students excelled in Google Hackathon, an event that proved instrumental in their success. Sanskriti's project, centered around women's empowerment, garnered significant acclaim, earning her a remarkable 2.5 percent marks. This achievement reflects Sanskriti's dedication to creating meaningful solutions through technology, while also showcasing her commitment to social causes.

In conclusion, Sanskriti Malviya's journey from a diligent student to a successful professional is a testament to her hard work, determination, and innovative thinking. Her achievements not only highlight her individual potential but also serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring engineers and tech enthusiasts across the country. With her dedication and talent, Sanskriti is poised to make a significant impact in the tech industry, contributing to meaningful and impactful solutions.