Meet IPS officer, whose mother worked as cook, father was a labourer, he met with accident on UPSC exam day, got AIR...

We often hear success stories of UPSC aspirants which inspire us. One such story is that of IPS Safin Hasan. He is the son of a labourer, who qualified for the UPSC Civil Service Exams in 2018 with an All-India Rank of 570.

The achievement made him the youngest IPS officer at the age of 22. Safin experienced several difficulties growing up because his family faced financial constraints.

Safin's parents used to work in a diamond unit but lost their jobs in 2000. According to reports, his mother started working as a cook in others houses while his father carried bricks during the day. In the evening, they used to set up a stall to sell boiled eggs. Safin even met with a tragic accident on a crucial day of his life. Read on to know how he fought past it and emerged victorious.

Safin Hasan was born on July 21, 1995. He completed his schooling in Gujarat’s Kanodar village. The school had waived the fees for his 11th and 12th classes because of his family’s dire financial situation. When he enrolled in an engineering institution, Safin’s relatives helped him with the tuition fees. Safin was gravely injured in an accident while he was going to take the UPSC exam in 2017.

He nonetheless attended the examination. He was later admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, for which he even had to have several operations and physiotherapy sessions. Safin’s efforts and determination paid off and he secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 570 in 2018. He then went on to acquire the position of Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Jamnagar district of India on December 23, 2019.

IPS Safin Hasan is engaged to Ahmedabad's Aman Patel, who has an MBA degree and the couple is said to marry in the near future.

In an earlier interview with a news portal, Safin Hasan revealed that he got his inspiration from his District Magistrate, who once paid a visit to his school. Safin decided to become an IAS officer after that particular meeting. He had also achieved a 34th Rank in the Gujarat PSC exam, after which he got the post of District Registrar. Despite this, he persisted in studying for the UPSC exams in hopes of becoming an IPS officer.