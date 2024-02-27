Meet IPS officer, whose mother worked as cook, father was a labourer, he met with accident on UPSC exam day, got AIR...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

PM Modi names 4 astronauts for India's first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

Benefits of drinking coriander seed water in morning

Meet astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission

In pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lovable moments from mehendi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS officer, whose mother worked as cook, father was a labourer, he met with accident on UPSC exam day, got AIR...

The school had waived the fees for his 11th and 12th classes because of his family’s dire financial situation.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We often hear success stories of UPSC aspirants which inspire us. One such story is that of IPS Safin Hasan. He is the son of a labourer, who qualified for the UPSC Civil Service Exams in 2018 with an All-India Rank of 570. 

The achievement made him the youngest IPS officer at the age of 22. Safin experienced several difficulties growing up because his family faced financial constraints. 

Safin's parents used to work in a diamond unit but lost their jobs in 2000. According to reports, his mother started working as a cook in others houses while his father carried bricks during the day. In the evening, they used to set up a stall to sell boiled eggs. Safin even met with a tragic accident on a crucial day of his life. Read on to know how he fought past it and emerged victorious.

Safin Hasan was born on July 21, 1995. He completed his schooling in Gujarat’s Kanodar village. The school had waived the fees for his 11th and 12th classes because of his family’s dire financial situation. When he enrolled in an engineering institution, Safin’s relatives helped him with the tuition fees. Safin was gravely injured in an accident while he was going to take the UPSC exam in 2017. 

He nonetheless attended the examination. He was later admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, for which he even had to have several operations and physiotherapy sessions. Safin’s efforts and determination paid off and he secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 570 in 2018. He then went on to acquire the position of Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Jamnagar district of India on December 23, 2019.

IPS Safin Hasan is engaged to Ahmedabad's Aman Patel, who has an MBA degree and the couple is said to marry in the near future.

In an earlier interview with a news portal, Safin Hasan revealed that he got his inspiration from his District Magistrate, who once paid a visit to his school. Safin decided to become an IAS officer after that particular meeting. He had also achieved a 34th Rank in the Gujarat PSC exam, after which he got the post of District Registrar. Despite this, he persisted in studying for the UPSC exams in hopes of becoming an IPS officer.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Pankaj Udhas, Chitthi Aayi Hai-fame singer, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE