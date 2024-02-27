Meet IFS officer, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted in...

Twitter
Headlines

Light rain in Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today, check IMD forecast

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's 1st appointment letter of railway job goes viral, fans say...

Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Light rain in Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today, check IMD forecast

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's 1st appointment letter of railway job goes viral, fans say...

Indian batters with most sixes in a calendar year

9 must-watch black comedies on OTT

Vitamin D deficiency in kids: Symptoms of low Vitamin D in children

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IFS officer, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted in...

Tamali's journey to success began in her hometown of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. She then moved to Kolkata to pursue a degree in zoology at Kolkata University.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 07:57 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Civil Services Examination by the Union Public Service Commission is known to be one of the most competitive and tough exams in India. This exam is the gateway to various administrative positions in the Indian government.

Tamali Saha from West Bengal achieved an incredible feat by passing the challenging UPSC IFS exam on her first attempt. At just 23, she has become a source of inspiration for many across the country, proving that with determination, the right approach, and dedication, anything is achievable.

Tamali's journey to success began in her hometown of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. She then moved to Kolkata to pursue a degree in Zoology at Kolkata University.

During her college years, she was steadfast in her goal of passing the UPSC exam. In 2020, her hard work paid off as she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt with an All India Rank of 94. This earned her a prestigious position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her home state of West Bengal.

Tamali's achievements have not only made her family, friends, and community proud but have also inspired many aspirants who dream of working as civil servants in prominent positions.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that one's age or the challenges one faces do not define their career. Instead, it is their accomplishments and passion that fuel their journey towards achieving their goals.

 
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

'It causes huge loss to...': PM Modi expresses concern over drug menace

Tata backed Cult.fit gets over Rs 84 crore in fresh funding, total funding now over…

Rajasthan Royals home stadium sealed off just a month ahead of IPL 2024 due to...

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE