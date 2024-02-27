Meet IFS officer, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted in...

The Civil Services Examination by the Union Public Service Commission is known to be one of the most competitive and tough exams in India. This exam is the gateway to various administrative positions in the Indian government.

Tamali Saha from West Bengal achieved an incredible feat by passing the challenging UPSC IFS exam on her first attempt. At just 23, she has become a source of inspiration for many across the country, proving that with determination, the right approach, and dedication, anything is achievable.

Tamali's journey to success began in her hometown of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. She then moved to Kolkata to pursue a degree in Zoology at Kolkata University.

During her college years, she was steadfast in her goal of passing the UPSC exam. In 2020, her hard work paid off as she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt with an All India Rank of 94. This earned her a prestigious position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her home state of West Bengal.

Tamali's achievements have not only made her family, friends, and community proud but have also inspired many aspirants who dream of working as civil servants in prominent positions.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that one's age or the challenges one faces do not define their career. Instead, it is their accomplishments and passion that fuel their journey towards achieving their goals.