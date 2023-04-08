Meet IPS Ankita Sharma, who eliminated crime from Naxal-affected Bastar; takes inspiration from Kiran Bedi

Photo: Instagram

Every year, millions of aspirants take the UPSC civil service exam to demonstrate their dedication and hard work. Ambitious candidates can draw inspiration from the many successful IPS and IAS officers in the nation. The success story of Ankita Sharma, an IPS officer, is one such inspiration. She passed one of India's most difficult exams and went on to become an incredible IPS officer.

Who is IPS Ankita Sharma?

Ankita who hails from Durg, Chhattisgarh, was born on June 25, 1990. His mother Savita Sharma is a housewife and his father Rakesh Sharma is a businessman. She is the oldest of three siblings. Ankita excelled in academics from a young age. She attended a government school for her early education. Ankita Sharma completed her MBA after receiving a degree from her hometown.

She then travelled to Delhi to study for the UPSC, but she only stayed there for six months before returning home. She then began preparing for exams on her own. In the year 2018, Ankita Sharma was successful on her third try. She obtained a 203 AIR in the UPSC exam this year.

Ankita is now the first female IPS in Chhattisgarh to receive a home cadre as a result of this. Since May 2022, she has been the SP for Khairagarh. In the Naxal-affected Bastar district, Ankita Sharma was in charge of the Naxal operation. She had previously served as Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in the neighbourhood of Raipur's capital, Azad Chowk.

IPS Ankita Sharma's inspiration

Ankita Sharma stated in an interview that she had always wanted to be an IPS but had no knowledge of the field and no one to help her. She had to deal with difficulties as a result. IPS Kiran Bedi has had a significant impact on Ankita Sharma. Since she was a young child, Ankita Sharma desired to be like Kiran Bedi.

Vivekanand Shukla, her husband, is a Major in the Army. She was forced to live with her husband in cities like Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad, and Jhansi. She continued by saying that her husband had a special part to play in her success.