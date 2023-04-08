Search icon
Who is Bhavya Bishnoi, Haryana MLA set to marry popular IAS officer Pari Bishnoi?

BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi is going to marry IAS officer Pari Bishnoi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Bhavya Bishnoi and Pari Bishnoi are going to be married soon | Photo: Twitter

IAS Pari Bishnoi is going to be married to Hisar's BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi from the Adampur assembly seat. The Bishnoi family has uploaded a photo of both on Twitter and congratulated them on their engagement. Bhavya Bishnoi is the grandson of Chaudhary Bhajanlal, former Chief Minister of Haryana state. 

Bhavya Bishnoi's father is the former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and his mother is currently in the post of patron of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha. 

BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi pursued his Bachelor of Science in Government and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He then went on to study for his Master in Public Administration at Howard University and a Master of Science in Contemporary India from Oxford University. At present Bhavya Bishnoi from the Adampur assembly constituency BJP MLA.

Read: Meet IAS officer Anu Kumari, stayed away from son, left-high paying job to crack UPSC exam, got 2nd rank

Bhavya Bishnoi stood in the election from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency on the ticket of the Congress party. Please tell that Bhavya Bishnoi has got engaged to IAS Pari Bishnoi. Earlier he had engaged with Mehreen Peerzada. On the other hand, when the Bishnoi community came to know about this, they fiercely attacked the Bishnoi family, after which the engagement of Bhavya Bishnoi and Mehreen Peerzada was broken.

