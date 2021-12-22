Meet IAS Shishir Gupta, IIT graduate with lucrative foreign job, who battled depression before securing AIR 50 in UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission exams are one of the toughest in the country and today we are going to talk about IAS officer Shishir Gupta, who did engineering from IIT- Bombay, landed a lucrative job in Abu Dhabi but because of his UPSC dream, he left the job. However, after two unsuccessful attempts at clearing the UPSC exam, he also went into depression, but the courage he had from the family kept him motivated, which resulted in him becoming an IAS officer.

Graduated from IIT Bombay

Shishir Gupta is a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur. He did his schooling in Jaipur. His father is a principal in a government school and his mother is a housewife. From an early age, he dreamt of becoming an IAS officer and cleared the JEE Advance exam after class 12 and joined IIT Bombay. In 2013, he did his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

After doing B. Tech, he got a job in a big company with a hefty salary package in Abu Dhabi. Despite his salary of millions and all the facilities, he left the job and returned to his country. As soon as he came home, he decided to fulfil his childhood dream and started preparing for UPSC.

Failed first two attempts

In 2016, he appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time, but he took ill. In the first attempt, he could not clear the Mains. He took a second attempt in 2017, but he fell short of 6 marks.

In an interview with the news channel, he said that he was depressed after failing twice. His family was scared that he would attempt suicide. So, his mother used to sleep with him.

After battling failure and depression, he started preparing for the UPSC exams again and in 2019 secured All India Rank 50.

He focused on self-studies and did several rounds of revision.