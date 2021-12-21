Meet IFS officer Kanishka Singh, who cleared UPSC exam in her second attempt

The UPSC Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is considered to be one of the most prestigious and difficult examinations in the country. It takes a lot of hard work to crack it. Most IAS officers have talked about self-study and time management as the basis of the UPSC exam preparation phase. Today, we will talk about IFS officer Kanishka Singh, who cleared the UPSC exam in 2018 in her second attempt. Kanishka Singh now works at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.