Meet IFS officer Kanishka Singh, who cleared UPSC exam in her second attempt

IFS Success Story: Kanishka Singh works at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
The UPSC Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is considered to be one of the most prestigious and difficult examinations in the country. It takes a lot of hard work to crack it. Most IAS officers have talked about self-study and time management as the basis of the UPSC exam preparation phase. Today, we will talk about IFS officer Kanishka Singh, who cleared the UPSC exam in 2018 in her second attempt. Kanishka Singh now works at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
1. Belongs to Delhi
Kanishka Singh belongs to Delhi and secured her psychology degree from Lady Shri Ram College. She first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017, however, she didn't succeed.
2. Successful in second attempt
Kanishka took her second attempt at the UPSC exams in 2018 and succeeded this time. She learnt from the mistakes she had made during her first attempt.
3. Lessons learnt
Kanishka Singh could not even clear the prelims in 2017. She says that her preparation for the exam was not good and not taking many mock tests cost her dearly. She made a note of her mistakes and again prepared for the exams.
4. Mock tests
Her advice to aspirants is that they should pay attention to their mistakes made in the mock test. This increases the chance of succeeding.
5. Advice to other aspirants
Kanishka Singh said in several interviews that answer writing is very important for UPSC Mains Exam. Keep practising and focus on one same subject at a time. Candidates should prepare for the UPSC exam as per their capacity. It is important to revise and write answers continuously as well as manage time well.
6. Marriage
Kanishka is married to IAS officer Anmol Sagar.
Photos: Kanishka Singh/Instagram