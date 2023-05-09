Meet Garima Agarwal, IITian who cracked UPSC two times, became IPS in first try and IAS in next; know her success mantra

Photo: Instagram

The UPSC prelims 2023 will be taken by millions of candidates next month. Candidates for the UPSC are currently studying around-the-clock to pass one of India's most challenging tests. Anyone who passes the UPSC Civil Service Exam can become an IAS or IPS officer, regardless of their profession (doctor, engineer, or accountant). One such UPSC topper who shifted her career path to fulfill her aspiration of becoming an IAS is Garima Agrawal.

Who is IAS Garima Agarwal?

Garima attended the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Khargone for her education. She had been bright and intelligent since she was young. In 2013, Preeti Agarwal, her older sister, also passed the exam for the Indian Postal Service.

From school to the UPSC Civil Services, Garima has achieved success in every endeavour she has undertaken. Despite coming from a family of businessmen, Garima's mindset was very much focused on academics. She attended the same Khargone school and scored 92% in class 10 and 89% in class 12.

Garima Agrawal passed the JEE exam after graduating from high school and was admitted to IIT Hyderabad. Garima completed an internship in Germany following her engineering degree at IIT. After completing an engineering internship in Germany, the candidate returned to India and spent roughly 1.5 years studying for the UPSC exam.

READ | Meet Bhoomika Pai, Karnataka SSLC topper who scored 625 out of 625, know her mantra, future plans

Cleared UPSC two times

She passed the UPSC CSE exam in 2017 with a score of 240, and was subsequently chosen for the IPS. Garima Agrawal persisted to study for the UPSC exam even after she was appointed an IPS because she felt dissatisfied. She continued her education at the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Academy while also receiving training.

She retook the exam in the following year as well, 2018, and in his second attempt, she achieved her goal to be an IAS by earning the 40th rank. In Telangana, Garima Agarwal now holds the position of Assistant District Magistrate.

IAS Garima Agarwal's success mantra

Preparation for the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview should be done collectively rather than individually, advises Garima. The identical questions can show up in both the UPSC Pre and Main Exams, said Garima. Revision is required as a result. Success cannot be attained merely by gathering study materials; it also requires study. There should be mock exams. Along with this, practise writing answers to questions to quicken the pace.