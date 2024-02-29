Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

Twitter
Headlines

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

'Anyay Kaal': Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP after DDA razes house of man who led Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

4 stunning images of the mighty Himalayas captured from space

Dabba Cartel teaser: Jyothika, Sai try to bring down Shabana Azmi's drug syndicate, fans call it 'India ka Narcos'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs and extracts venom from massive king cobra, internet is shocked

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

8 actors who played cricket professionally before films

Luxurious things owned by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

Why was Ravan afraid of Vibhishan's daughter?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

Dabba Cartel teaser: Jyothika, Sai try to bring down Shabana Azmi's drug syndicate, fans call it 'India ka Narcos'

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

After a brief stint at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to focus on his passion for teaching.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, an esteemed professor and prolific author, occupies a distinguished position as one of the most esteemed educators in India. Though specialising in UPSC subjects, his instructional influence extends well beyond the academic sphere, touching upon broader themes of philosophy, ethics, and values.

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, to a middle-class family, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's father was a distinguished Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, while his mother was a  PGT teacher in Bhiwani. He has two elder brothers – one a software engineer in the US and the other a DIG at the CBI.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti received his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Pursuing his undergraduate studies, he enrolled at Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College, completing a BA in Hindi. His academic journey furthered with postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, coupled with MA, MPhil, and PhD credentials, consolidating his position as a highly qualified professor for UPSC exams.

Post-education, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti initiated his teaching career at Delhi University while concurrently preparing for UPSC exams, culminating in an impressive AIR 384 in 1996. After a brief stint at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to focus on his passion for teaching, establishing the Drishti IAS coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 1999.

Numerous Instagram accounts host short clips of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's lectures, one fan page amassing over 60,000 followers, underscoring his wide-ranging appeal. His personal YouTube channel, boasting 2.95 million subscribers, and his coaching center, Drishti IAS, with an impressive 11 million subscribers, further highlight his profound impact.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti also played himself in the 2023 film '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey, which portrayed the trials and triumphs of UPSC aspirants.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet village boy who sold eggs, cleaned floors, cracked UPSC in 4th attempt to become IAS, now also helps poor by...

Taapsee Pannu reacts to reports of her marriage with boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'I have...'

Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024, likely to launch in…

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Year with lively frog hopping joyously

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE