Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

After a brief stint at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to focus on his passion for teaching.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, an esteemed professor and prolific author, occupies a distinguished position as one of the most esteemed educators in India. Though specialising in UPSC subjects, his instructional influence extends well beyond the academic sphere, touching upon broader themes of philosophy, ethics, and values.

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, to a middle-class family, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's father was a distinguished Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, while his mother was a PGT teacher in Bhiwani. He has two elder brothers – one a software engineer in the US and the other a DIG at the CBI.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti received his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Pursuing his undergraduate studies, he enrolled at Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College, completing a BA in Hindi. His academic journey furthered with postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, coupled with MA, MPhil, and PhD credentials, consolidating his position as a highly qualified professor for UPSC exams.

Post-education, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti initiated his teaching career at Delhi University while concurrently preparing for UPSC exams, culminating in an impressive AIR 384 in 1996. After a brief stint at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to focus on his passion for teaching, establishing the Drishti IAS coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 1999.

Numerous Instagram accounts host short clips of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's lectures, one fan page amassing over 60,000 followers, underscoring his wide-ranging appeal. His personal YouTube channel, boasting 2.95 million subscribers, and his coaching center, Drishti IAS, with an impressive 11 million subscribers, further highlight his profound impact.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti also played himself in the 2023 film '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey, which portrayed the trials and triumphs of UPSC aspirants.