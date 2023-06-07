Meet Bajrang Yadav, farmer's son who overcame tragic loss of his father's murder, cracks UPSC; know his inspiring story | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Life's challenges cannot dictate a person's fate if they are committed to achieving their goals. By cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, Bajrang Yadav has demonstrated that this is true. You will be inspired to accomplish your goals by the farmer's son from a modest Uttar Pradesh village success story. Bajrang managed to achieve his goals despite suffering a sad family loss and received an AIR 454 in the UPSC CSE 2022 exam.

Who is Bajrang Yadav?

A little hamlet in the Basti area of Uttar Pradesh is where Bajrang Yadav is from. Bajrang Yadav attended Urmila Educational Academy in Basti to complete his secondary education after completing his elementary schooling there. He made the decision to relocate to Delhi after receiving his mathematics degree from Allahabad University in order to prepare for the UPSC CSE test, Times Now reported.

With the help of his parents, Bajrang moved to Delhi in the year 2019 to study for the Civil Services Exam. Bajrang, unfortunately, had to deal with a terrible loss that really damaged him. After his father was killed in the year 2020, Bajrang was completely devastated, as per media reports.

Tragic loss in the family

But it wasn't until his father was killed that he made the decision to succeed in the UPSC Civil Services Exam and prove his worth as an officer. After his father was killed, the financial situation of the family had gotten terribly awful; making it exceedingly challenging for Bajrang to pursue coaching.

In such a circumstance, he learned about various schemes being held by Drishti IAS Coaching's founder, Vikas Divyakirti. According to media sources, Bajrang said that Divyakirti sir had operated two to three programs, and that he had benefited from one of them. Under this scheme, he received free tutoring for the Civil Services Examination and was able to pass it.

He embarked on a road of sacrifice and created the way toward the achievement that once appeared unattainable since he was so passionate and committed to his objective.