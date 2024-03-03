Meet woman who bagged whopping Rs 64.61 lakh package from Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, she is from...

This woman bagged a whopping Rs 64.61 lakh package from Microsoft. Know all about her here.

A girl from Jaipur secured admission at IIM Sambalpur expecting to receive a world-class education and make good out of life. Little did she know that one day she would land her dream job with a whopping salary package.

Avni Malhotra landed a job offer from Microsoft with a whopping Rs 64.61 lakh package. She bagged the job after clearing six rounds of interviews. IIM Sambalpur made history by offering its MBA (2021–2023) class 100% placement. The top two students that offered the best paycheck are from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

She was picked by the company as she has three years of experience working with Infosys and her organisational competence. She did her B.Tech in Computer Science. "IIM Sambalpur and the professors that prepared me for this challenging path, I have my sincere gratitude," according to IIM Sambalpur student Avani Malhotra.

The institute also said, "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary."

