India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit IAS job to become…

Everyone thinks about becoming a successful professional, such as a doctor or a lawyer, but have you ever considered becoming a professional in multiple fields?

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Everyone thinks about becoming a successful professional, such as a doctor or a lawyer, but have you ever considered becoming a professional in multiple fields? A multi-talented man, Shrikant Jichkar was a politician, civil servant, researcher, doctor, lawyer, journalist, and philanthropist. In 2004, he tragically lost his life in a car accident, leaving behind a legacy of service and excellence and his name permanently etched in the annals of future Indian history. 

Born into a Marathi family, Shrikant Jichkar is considered by many to be the most educated person in India. An IAS officer, he entered politics after leaving the service, and at the age of 26, he became the youngest member of the Legislative Assembly in India. What is more, Jichkar holds graduate degrees from 20 different universities. 

Shrikant Jichkar graduated from Nagpur with MBBS and MD degrees. He then went on to earn degrees in public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. He also obtained degrees in international law, business administration, master's degree, doctor of business management, bachelor's degree in journalism, and doctor of Sanskrit literature. Shrikant Jichkar was an exceptionally intelligent student who won multiple gold medals for his outstanding academic achievements.

Reports indicate that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikant Jichkar participated in 42 university examinations, which he took every summer and winter. In 1978, Jichkar passed the UPSC exam and was appointed as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service cadre. In 1980, Jichkar resigned from the cadre before retaking the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. A few weeks after joining the IAS, Jichkar ran for office and won as an MLA. He then chose to resign from his position as an IAS officer and was named a minister.

While serving as the Maharashtra government's Minister of State, Shrikant Jichkar, then 49, died in a car accident on June 2, 2004, close to Kondhali, about 50 kilometres from Nagpur. He had previously served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1985 and the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1986 to 1992.

