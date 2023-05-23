Meet Aniruddh Yadav, engineer with UPSC 8 rank whose father, brother are IPS, IAS officers

UPSC CSE topper Aniruddh Yadav| Photo: Twitter

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the result for Civil Services Exam 2022. Ishita Kishore tops the UPSC CSE 2022 followed by Garima Lohia at second place and Uma Harathin at third rank. UPSC is conducted in three stages. First in the UPSC CSE prelim exam followed by the mains exam and interview round. This year the top 4 places have been booked by girls. 6 positions in the top 10 are booked by girls.

Zee News spoke to rank 8 holder, Aniruddh Yadav. He is the son of Haryana's former DGP and his elder brother too is an IAS officer. Anirudh Yadav cracks UPSC on the first attempt and told Zee News that he applied for Indian Administration Services and wants to become an IAS.

Aniruddh said that the key to success in UPSC is consistency and one should follow a regular study routine to achieve success in the UPSC CSE. He credited his success in the IAS exams to his family and said that this success did not come from a singular effort but a joint effort by many people.

Talking about his time of preparation, he said, "Before exams, I would study for hours and there is no track of time." "Normally, I would study for 16 to 17 hours a day," added Aniruddh.

Sharing tips to crack the UPSC CSE, Aniruddh Yadav said:

"It is important to believe in yourself as you have to cross a long road. UPSC requires a lot of hard work and studying a vast syllabus, hence, it is important to have self-confidence."

He also said, " Do not take the exam too seriously and take care of yourself. Sleep properly and eat properly."