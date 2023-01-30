LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer posts, salary up to Rs 53600

File photo

Only one day left for the Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) to conclude the recruitment process for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- licindia.in till January 31, 2023.

The Assistant Administrative Officers selection process is based on a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/ Institution. Candidates must fall under the age group of 21 years to 30 years of age to apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Application process

The application fee cum intimation charges is Rs 700 + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and Rs 85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who qualify for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam will get a basic pay of Rs 53600 per month and other benefits. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification

READ: NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to open today at nbe.edu.in, check last date to make changes