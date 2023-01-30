NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to open today at nbe.edu.in, check last date to make changes

File photo

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023 Exam) application correction window will open today, January 30, 2023. Candidates can edit the application form and change information or documents through the official website, nbe.edu.in. The application edit window to change information or documents will be open till February 3, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences every year. This year, NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27, 2023.

Candidates can change any information or documents other than name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. Candidates will be able to change rectify images from February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

The members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) are planning to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31 and will discuss the NEET PG postponement issue.

Last week, in a letter to Union Health Minister Maksukh Mandaviya, FAIMA requested to delay the NEET PG 2023 exam and reconsider the eligibility of applicants for internships.

