Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: New vacancies released - Check application process, important dates here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has issued a job announcement for various contractual openings in No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur. Eligible applicants should apply on the Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanpur's official website, no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in. for PGT, TGT, Educational Counsellor, and other available positions.

Here’s the list of available vacancies:

1. Primary Teacher

2. Educational Counsellor

3. Computer Instructor

4. Physician

5. Nurse

6. Sports/Yoga Instructor

7. PGT (Political Science)

8. TGT (Hindi)

Procedure to apply and important dates

Only offline applications are accepted. Applicants must send a full application form to this address: Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur -208008.

Applicants will be chosen after an interview round at the Kendriya Vidyalaya. For the 2022-23 session, individuals will be recruited on a contract basis. The deadline to apply is March 22, 2022, and the interview round will take place between March 28 and March 29, 2022.

Timings for the interview and examination are mentioned in the released document.

Candidates are recommended to visit the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in for information on educational qualifications and other matters.

