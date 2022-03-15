CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results to be out SOON at cbse.gov.in – Steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1, but the scores are expected to be uploaded on the official website of the board anytime soon.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. Though the date and time of the CBSE Class 12 results are not confirmed, it is expected that the scores will be out by tomorrow or the day after.

Before this, the board had released the results of the CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 11, giving rise to the hope that the Class 12 results will be out soon as well. The marksheets were shared with the schools via email.

The CBSE statement had read, “The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of the individual students will not be available on the website.”

Check out the steps to download the Class 12 board results, once they are released.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

On the home page, go to the CBSE results link.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 for term 1 exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board, and also on the official website and application of DigiLocker. The results will also be uploaded on the UMANG app for the students to download.