JEE Main 2023 January Session: Last date TODAY to register for Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 1 registration today (January 12, 2023). Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognised board are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 application

Register by providing required details

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download the form and keep a copy for future reference

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip

The JEE Main exam city slip 2023 will be released soon. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main exam city slip 2023 from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.