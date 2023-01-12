Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Last date TODAY to register for Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Last date TODAY to register for Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 1 registration today (January 12, 2023). Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognised board are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 application
  • Register by providing required details
  • Pay the fees and submit the form
  • Download the form and keep a copy for future reference

READ: IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip
The JEE Main exam city slip 2023 will be released soon. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main exam city slip 2023 from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.