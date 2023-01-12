Search icon
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here

IIT JAM admit card 2023: Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iitg.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati has released IIT JAM 2023 admit card on January 11. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card through the official website at joaps.iitg.ac.in and jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam will be full objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.  

IIT JAM admit card 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the admit card link
  • Key in your login details
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ tab.
  • The JAM admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

IIT JAM Admit card 2023 admit card

