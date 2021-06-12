JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 entrance exam: Latest updates students need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)(Main) exams is expected to hold a review meeting soon to take a decision on the medical entrance and engineering entrance exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main April and May sessions

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is being conducted four times a year from this session onwards to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March.

The next phases, which were scheduled for April and May stand postponed due to the Covid-19 cases. While the application process is closed, the new dates are not yet announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It is expected that the final call on the postponed exams will be announced next week.

NEET 2021

NEET 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021, but the application process for the examination has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET exam pattern is also expected to change. The govt had earlier said that it will add more questions in the exam to offer choices to students.

JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced, which is the entrance exam to the IITs, has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3. The revised dates are yet to be announced. Only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are eligible for JEE Advanced.

JEE, NEET unlikely to be cancelled

The JEE and NEET exams were conducted despite the challenges posed by the pandemic last year and it is highly unlikely that the entrance exams will be cancelled this year.

It is pertinent to note that the NEET and JEE exams are necessary as they facilitate admissions to the top medical and engineering institutes of the country and policymakers are trying to figure out a conducive time to conduct these examinations.

Earlier, it was announced by Union Education Ministry that any final announcement on NEET 2021 entrance exam dates will be made only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in the country. JEE Main 2021 Examination dates would be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for both sessions at least 15 days before the exam.