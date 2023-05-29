JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023 tomorrow? See details here

JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 will be declared soon. It Class 12 board result 2023 is likely to be out tomorrow (May 30), as per reports but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JAC Class 12 Board Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream from the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their results through SMS services and Digilocker.

JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2023: How to check