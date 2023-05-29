TS LAWCET 2023: Provisional Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till May 31

The TS LAWCET result is expected to be out in July.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has put out the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023). The exam was conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can now access and download the TS LAWCET 2023 provisional answer key, and the response sheet, from the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

This provisional answer key serves as a valuable resource for candidates to identify any discrepancies or incorrect answers that they may come across. Candidates need to carefully review the answer key and submit any objections they may have until 5 PM on May 31.

The results of TS LAWCET 2023 are expected to be announced tentatively in July 2023. The university will declare the results for both the three-year LLB and five-year LLB programs. Candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards by using their registration ID and hall ticket number.

To check the TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Look for the "TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key" link on the main page.

3. Click on the link to access the TS LAWCET 2023 provisional answer key.

4. Enter your TS LAWCET 2023 registration ID and hall ticket number to view the response sheets and question paper.

5. Compare your answers with the answer key and calculate your scores accordingly.

If you encounter any discrepancies, submit your objections before the deadline of May 31, until 5 pm. The final TS LAWCET answer key will be prepared on the basis of the challenges raised by the applicants. The decision of the TSCHE regarding any objection will be seen as final. The objections will not be entertained in any other mode than the TS LAWCET website.

Candidates can assess their performance and evaluate their expected scores on the basis of the final answer key released by the TSCHE. The TS LAWCET 2023 serves as a significant milestone for aspiring law students in Telangana. The exam helps gain admission to various law programs in the state.

The TS LAWCET 2023 took place on May 25 and was divided into three sessions: morning (9:30 AM to 11 AM), afternoon (12:30 PM to 2 PM), and evening (4 PM to 5:30 PM).