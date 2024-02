ISC Chemistry exam postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’; check details

The exam will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm.

The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ISC Chemistry exam or Class 12 Chemistry exam due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. The ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam was scheduled for Monday (February 26) at 2 pm. The exam will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm, the council said.