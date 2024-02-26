Twitter
Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 08:31 AM IST

The IIT-JEE entrance exam is widely acknowledged as one of the most challenging exams in India, drawing in millions of students annually who aspire to clear it and secure a spot in one of the prestigious IITs across the country. Nevertheless, there are students like Chirag Falor from Pune who, despite passing the exam, choose not to enroll in the IITs. Chirag Falor, who had achieved the top rank in the JEE Advanced exam in 2020, opted to forego admission in IITs because he was already accepted into the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Chirag Falor's academic achievements included securing the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced and scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Mains. He had gained admission to MIT in March 2020 but was unable to travel to the US due to the COVID-19 lockdown, prompting him to pursue his studies online from India.

"I have secured admission in MIT and I am proceeding with it. Classes have already commenced and I am attending them online. I had prepared for these exams over four years, so I didn't want to skip taking the exam," Falor said, as quoted by PTI.

Chirag Falor had secured 352 out of 396 marks in the JEE Advanced. "The JEE exam was more challenging than the exam at MIT. It has given me a whole new level of confidence. I used to attend MIT classes online at night and then prepare for IIT exams during the day," Falor explained.

In 2019, Falor had won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) and had also secured the top position in the American Mathematics competition in 2019.

