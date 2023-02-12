India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Only four days left to apply for 40889 posts, all you need to know

File photo

India Post to end the recruitment process for 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak posts in four days. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to register is February 16, 2023.

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance thereon are paid to the GDS. The applicable TRCA to different categories are as under:

BPM: Rs.12,000/- -29,380/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The applicant should have studied the local language i.e; Name of the Local language at least up to Secondary standard (as compulsory or elective subjects).

How to apply: Application can be submitted online only at indiapostgdsonline.in.

Selection Process: The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

India Post Recruitment 2023 dates

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: January 27, 2023 to February 16, 2023

Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: February 17, 2023 to February 19, 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification

READ: OPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 57 civil judge posts, salary up to Rs 1,36,520