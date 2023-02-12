Search icon
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 57 civil judge posts, salary up to Rs 1,36,520

OPSC recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive is will fill 57 vacancies of civil judges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 57 civil judge posts, salary up to Rs 1,36,520
File photo

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications process for civil judge posts in Odisha Judicial Services. The application process will begin on February 17. The last date to apply is March 17. Interested candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is will fill 57 vacancies of civil judges.

Pay Scale: Rs 77,840-136520 (pre-revised scale of Rs 27700-770-33, 090-40, 450-1, 080-44770)

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Below 23 years and not more than 35 years.

OPSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection is based on the preliminary written test, Mains written examination, and Interview.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have law graduates from a recognized college or institution.

OPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in
  • Click on the Apply online link
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Submit the application form 
  • Take the print for future reference.

Notification: OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

