IISc Bangalore ranked world's top research institute - IIT ranking details here

IISc Bangalore is now in the same league as Princeton, Havard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology all of whom have got the perfect score.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, is the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022 has revealed. It has achieved the distinction with a perfect 100/100 score on Citations per Faculty (CPF), which is a measure of research impact.

This brings the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in the same league as Princeton, Havard, and even Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), all of whom have got the perfect score. However, it has fallen four places to 177 from its 2021 rank of 172.

The report, released late on Tuesday night, ranked universities on six parameters and CPF is one of them. Among Indian institutes, IIT Guwahati (94.8/100) came second with a global ranking of 41 on CPF, while IIT Roorkee came third with a score of 88.8% and a ranking of 62.

CPF is the total number of citations received by research papers in a university over a five-year period divided by the number of faculty at an institution, said Simona Bizzozero, Director of Communications, QS.

IIT Delhi has become India's second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 this year. IIT Delhi overtook the IISc which bagged the 186th rank, a notch below last year's rank, according to the rankings.

IIT Madras, on the other hand, gained 20 places and now ranks joint-255th, which is its highest position since 2017. IIT-Kharagpur is ranked at 280, while IIT Guwahati, at joint-395th rank, has entered the global top-400 for the first time.

Meanwhile, IIT Hyderabad, in the 591-600 rank band, enjoyed its first year ever in the top 600 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) made its debut in the QS World University Rankings, placed in the 561-570 band.

This year, rankings listed the world's top 1,300 universities - 145 more than in the last year's edition across 97 locations.