QS World Rankings 2021: These Indian institutes make it to world's top 100 universities list

According to the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, as many as 25 courses offered by Indian universities have been featured in the top 100 globally while 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100.

12 institutions which made to the top 12 include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, University of Delhi, and OP Jindal University.

Three Indian Institute of Technologies have made it to the top 100 engineering institutes with IIT Bombay securing the 49th position in the engineering and technology category followed by IIT Delhi with the 54th position and IIT Madras with the 94th position. MIT, USA has retained its top position. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA have retained its position as number 1.

Moreover, IIT Kharagpur has bagged 101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively.

IIT Madras has grabbed the 30th position for its Petroleum Engineering programme while IIT Bombay bagged the 41st rank in the subject for Minerals and mining engineering followed by IIT Kharagpur at 44th position.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore achieved 92nd spot for natural sciences, followed by IIT Bombay at 114th place, IIT Madras at 187th place and IIT Delhi at 210th place.

“These are the highest ranks achieved by the public Institutes of Eminence across this year’s Subject Rankings,” the statement by QS says.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) bagged the 248th position in the life sciences and medicine category.

The University of Delhi ranked 50th in the world for Development studies while OP Jindal University, a private university, bagged the 7th position in the Law programme.

The prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University bagged 159th position in the Arts and Humanities course followed by Delhi University at rank 252. Delhi University also managed to secure the 208th position in the social sciences and management group followed by IIT Bombay and Jadavpur University.

The QS Work University Rankings 2021 were released on March 4. Four parameters are calculates for rankings by subject- employer reputation, academic reputation, productivity of an institution’s research faculty and research impact.

QS ranks universities by academic discipline organised into 5 courses, namely Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management.