ICAI CA May Exam 2023: CA Foundation, Inter, Final 2023 schedule released at icai.org, check details

Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the May 2023 and June 2023 Exam dates for Foundation, Inter, and Final Exam. The official notice can now be downloaded from the official website - www.icai.org.
As per the official notice, "ICAI is pleased to announce that all candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for May / June 2023 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online."
ICAI CA Exam 2023 Dates
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023.
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2023: Will be held in two groups - Group I will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, and Group II will be held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023
ICAI CA Final Course Group I will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and Group II will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.
ICAI CA May 2023 Application Dates
Commencement of submission of forms: February 3, 2023
Last date for submission of the online examination: February 24, 2023
Last date for submission of online examination with late fee: March 3, 2023
ICAI CA May 2023: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the Announcement section
Step 3: Click on "Important Announcement for May-June 2023 CA Examinations - (10-01-2023)"
Step 4: The notice will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and check the exam dates and other details.