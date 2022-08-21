Search icon
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application process closes tomorrow, important details here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 application process to end tomorrow. Aspirants can still apply at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the recruitment process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-12 for Vacancies of 2023-24) On August 22. Interested candidates can still apply online from the official website-- ibps.in.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022. This IBPS PO recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6932 vacancies.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any qualification recognised equivalent by the Central Government.

Candidate age should fall under the age group of 20 years to 30 years.

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply link
  • Fill the application form
  • Submit the application form
  • Take printout for future reference.

DNA Originals
More
