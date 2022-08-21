IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application process closes tomorrow, important details here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the recruitment process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-12 for Vacancies of 2023-24) On August 22. Interested candidates can still apply online from the official website-- ibps.in.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022. This IBPS PO recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6932 vacancies.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any qualification recognised equivalent by the Central Government.

Candidate age should fall under the age group of 20 years to 30 years.

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Submit the application form

Take printout for future reference.

Read: KCET 2022 document verification schedule OUT! Website, important documents, other details here