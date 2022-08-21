Search icon
KCET 2022 document verification schedule OUT! Website, important documents, other details here

KCET 2022 document verification schedule has been released at kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test, KCET document verification schedule has been released at the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 document verification is scheduled to begin on August 22. Document verification will be conducted in 3 sessions and the candidates will have to appear for the KCET Verification round as per the KCET ranks. 

KCET 2022: List documents required 

Aspirants will have to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BEO office attached to their school/college on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all the following original documents.

  • KCET 2022 application form
  • KCET 2022 scorecard
  • 10th, 12th mark sheet
  • Photographs
  • Seven years study certificate from 1st to 12th
  • Caste certificate (if required).

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further information. 

