KCET 2022 document verification schedule OUT! Website, important documents, other details here

KCET 2022

Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test, KCET document verification schedule has been released at the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 document verification is scheduled to begin on August 22. Document verification will be conducted in 3 sessions and the candidates will have to appear for the KCET Verification round as per the KCET ranks.

KCET 2022: List documents required

Aspirants will have to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BEO office attached to their school/college on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all the following original documents.

KCET 2022 application form

KCET 2022 scorecard

10th, 12th mark sheet

Photographs

Seven years study certificate from 1st to 12th

Caste certificate (if required).

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further information.

