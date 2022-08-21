KCET 2022 document verification schedule OUT! Website, important documents, other details here

Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test, KCET document verification schedule has been released at the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 document verification is scheduled to begin on August 22. Document verification will be conducted in 3 sessions and the candidates will have to appear for the KCET Verification round as per the KCET ranks.
KCET 2022: List documents required
Aspirants will have to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BEO office attached to their school/college on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all the following original documents.
Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further information.
