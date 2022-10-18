HPAS Preliminary Exam 2021 provisional answer key released: Here's how and where to check

HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2021 provisional answer key released | Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) preliminary examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who appeared for the HPAS exam can now check and download the answer keys from the official webiste-- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPAS preliminary examination 2021 was conducted on October 16, 2022, by HPPSC. Candidates can raise objections, if any, along with documentary proofs till October 25. Objections can only be submitted either in person or by post.“Submission of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained/ considered,” reads the official notification.

HPPSC HPAS prelims 2021 answer keys: How to download