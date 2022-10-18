Search icon
TS ICET counselling 2022 seat allotment result OUT at tsicet.nic.in: See steps to check here

TS ICET counselling seat allotment result has been declared at the official website-- tsicet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

TS ICET 2022 seat allotment result | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the provisional allotment result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 today, October 18. 

Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in. Candidates will need to pay their tuition fees and self-reporting between October 18 till October 21 through the official website.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Candidates login section.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your TSICET 2022 Counselling Provisional Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
