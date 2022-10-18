TS ICET counselling 2022 seat allotment result OUT at tsicet.nic.in: See steps to check here

TS ICET 2022 seat allotment result | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the provisional allotment result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 today, October 18.

Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in. Candidates will need to pay their tuition fees and self-reporting between October 18 till October 21 through the official website.

Read: UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam 2023 timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to check, exam details

TS ICET 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment: How to check