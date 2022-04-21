Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be released soon gujcet.gseb.org, know how to download

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: The answer key is expected to be released soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be released soon gujcet.gseb.org, know how to download
File photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2022) answer key soon. As per a few media reports, GUJCET 2022 answer key will be released by April 28. However, no official date has been announced yet. Once released, the GUJCET 2022 answer key can be checked through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Also read: ICSI CSEET 2022 exam date announced on icsi.edu, know how to download official notification

GUJCET 2022 was held on April 19, 2022. GUJCET is an engineering entrance examination, conducted for admission to state-level engineering colleges.

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org
  2. The Answer Key notice would be flashed once released on the home page
  3. Login using your registration number and password to access the answer key
  4. Raise objections if any
  5. Pay the fee to complete the process

Also Read: MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be released soon, know how to download marksheet online

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.