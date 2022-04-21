GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be released soon gujcet.gseb.org, know how to download

File photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2022) answer key soon. As per a few media reports, GUJCET 2022 answer key will be released by April 28. However, no official date has been announced yet. Once released, the GUJCET 2022 answer key can be checked through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Also read: ICSI CSEET 2022 exam date announced on icsi.edu, know how to download official notification

GUJCET 2022 was held on April 19, 2022. GUJCET is an engineering entrance examination, conducted for admission to state-level engineering colleges.

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org The Answer Key notice would be flashed once released on the home page Login using your registration number and password to access the answer key Raise objections if any Pay the fee to complete the process

Also Read: MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be released soon, know how to download marksheet online