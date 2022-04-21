ICSI CSEET 2022 exam date announced on icsi.edu, know how to download official notification

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam: Candidates can check the notice on the official site of ICSI — icsi.edu.

The exam date for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 May session has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). As per the notification, CSEET is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2022, through Remote Proctored mode. Candidates can download the datesheet through the ICSI’s website — icsi.edu.

The batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on May 7, 2022, shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are advised to log in 30 minutes prior to the Test start time.

Candidates must appear in the test using credentials that will be sent to the registered Email Id’s or through SMS. Admit Card can be downloaded through the ICSI’s website — icsi.edu along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute’s website in due course. Please read the instructions carefully, before appearing in the test.

Candidates will be monitored throughout the test, resorting to any kind of unfair means as specified in the instructions will lead to the cancellation of your CSEET exam.

All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET.

Download the official notice: ICSI CSEET 2022 Datesheet: Download Here