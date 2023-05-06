Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12 Results to release today at 4:30 pm, here are steps to check scores

File Photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE is all set to release the result for the Goa Board HSSC exam today for Class 12 - May 6, 2023. The results will be released at 4:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exam will be able to check their results via the official website - www.gbshse.in.

The results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. On May 8, 2023, the consolidated result sheets will be available for schools to download with students' date of birth and roll number.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms - Term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022, and Term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Websites to check

www.gbshse.info

www.gbshse.gov.in

www.results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website www.gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the recent announcements section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: Fill out the captcha and enter the seat or roll number

Step 5: Goa Board SSC result 2023 will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the details and download the result

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

In 2023, a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. Students need to score 33 percent marks in all the subjects to pass the exam. In case they fail, candidates will be given a chance to appear in the supplementary exam the details of which will release soon.