'Hang me publicly if...': Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack on PM Modi

CM Arvind Kejriwal - PM Narendra Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared central probe agencies to find proof of a "single paisa" worth of corruption against him. "Hang me publicly" if this happens, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax, and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said here, attacking the BJP government.

Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event.

The AAP supremo was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with Delhi's now scrapped excise policy in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

"I want to tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell you that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly."

"But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha' (everyday drama)," Kejriwal said.

He said AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested not because they indulged in corruption, but because "(the BJP's) objective was to stop their good work". "It is not a coincidence that our health minister and education minister have been jailed," said Kejriwal. "The AAP government has done great work in health and education sectors."

"The issue is not of corruption, but to stop the AAP from doing its good work, and entangle them (in cases)," Kejriwal said.

He attacked the BJP over the Manipur violence also, claiming those who used to make "our fun before last year's polls, saying AAP is not capable of handling a border state like Punjab, are today unable to handle Manipur".