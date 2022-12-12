Search icon
DU Admission: Delhi University to release PG Round 3 Admission List 2022 TODAY at du.ac.in, check details

The admission list will be released for MCA. M.Sc and various other courses based on merit or through DUET PG entrance test.

Reported By:DNA webteam| Edited By: DNA webteam |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Delhi University to release the DU PG Round 3 Admission List 2022 today (December 12, 2022). Once released, DU PG Round 3 Admission List 2022 will be available on the official websites, du.ac.in or on admission.uod.ac.in. The admission list will be released for MCA. M.Sc and various other courses based on merit or DUET PG entrance test.

Candidates who have qualified for the third round can apply for admission in the selected course from December 13, 2022, 10 am onwards till December 14, 2022 up to 11.59 pm. From December 13 through December 15 at 1 pm, the department or colleges must approve the applications of the registered candidates. The last date to submit the fee is December 15, 2022 up to 11.59 pm.

The schedule for First PG Admission List was earlier changed but the remaining date and time for Round 2 and 3 remain unchanged. The DU notice for candidates who wanted to upgrade their marks was also released. It said “The candidates who could not update their graduation marks are hereby provided a last and final opportunity to update their marks as per the following schedule.” 

READ: ICSI Exam 2022 date: CS Executive, Professional exam schedule released at icsi.edu, know how to download admit card

Candidates were asked to upgrade their marks from December 10, 12 noon up to December 12. So, candidates who wish to upgrade their marks must do it latest by today before 12.

